Cabinet Meeting In Eight Mile Rock, For The First Time

Press ReleasesRegional/International NewsCabinet Meeting In Eight Mile Rock, For The First Time By Observer News - November 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp EIGHT MILE ROCK, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Making history, the Cabinet of The Bahamas held meetings in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama for the first time: today, November 21, 2023. The meetings convened at the newly-opened Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Building. Cabinet meetings have been held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on previous occasions. - Advertisement - Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Making history, the Cabinet of The Bahamas held meetings in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama for the first time: today, November 21, 2023. The meetings convened at the newly-opened Obadiah H. Wilchcombe Building. Cabinet meetings have been held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on previous occasions. - Advertisement -