Members of the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration continued its fifth anniversary celebrations Wednesday with the first in a series of community walkthroughs, Wednesday’s taking place in Central Basseterre.

The “Vision 2020 Walkthroughs” give cabinet ministers the opportunity to meet residents in a more informal but personal setting, where they can see firsthand and listen to the concerns and views of the ordinary citizens.

Present at the walkthrough were Cabinet ministers Prime Minister Harris; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd; the Honourable Wendy Phipps and the Honourable Vincent Byron. Also on hand was Ambassador Jonel Powell, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) caretaker for Central Basseterre.

Powell said after the walkthrough most of discussions with residents were centered on the social assistance programmes initiated by the government, such as the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the Roof Repair Programme.

“We do appreciate that not everybody has been able to access or take advantage of these programmes and so its questions about how those who haven’t, can be in a position to take advantage of those programmes. Generally speaking, the people are obviously seeing the benefits of these programmes and of this Team Unity administration and they really want to get onboard and be a part of those programmes,” he said.

Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Eight, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the ministers used Wednesday’s walkthrough and others scheduled around the island to share the many programmes and policies implemented under the Team Unity administration over the last five years.

“As you realize, we have had five years of solid performance. Seventy-odd percent of the people in the country have indicated that we have performed and it is based on this performance that we expect the people to return us as a Team Unity administration. As we go through the constituencies…over the next coming weeks, we will carry the message that we have performed,” said Minister Hamilton.

The next Vision 2020 Walkthrough is scheduled for Saturday in St. Peter’s at 4:30 p.m.