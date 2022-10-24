Cabinet Okays New SKN Social Security Board

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Ministers of Cabinet have approved the appointments for the new members of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

The statutory body was without an operational Board of Directors after the past chairman, and several board members resigned in September.

The Social Security Board now has six new Directors, a reduction from the ten members that made up the previous board.

The new Social Security Board members are as follows:

The new Chairperson is Ms. Janet Harris, who has a multi-disciplinary background in financial management, accounting, auditing, anti-money laundering, strategic planning and change management.

The other five members are:

Mr. Curtis Martin, the former Vice President of Human Resources-Leeward Islands for Cable & Wireless/LIME and the current Chief Human Resources Officer at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank for a combined career period of 26 years;

Mrs. Kendra Archibald-Woodley, a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Archibald-Woodley is currently employed at the St. Kitts Cooperative Credit Union as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and has over 15 years of experience in Accounting and Finance;

Ms. Miselle O’Brien, Attorney at Law and Notary Public. O’Brien was called to the Bar for the Federation in October 2003;

Ms. Avonelle Martin, who has worked in the teaching fraternity for 32 years;

And Ms. Erma Petrinella Edwards, who has worked in nursing, public health promotion and administration, health policy and research for over 30 years.