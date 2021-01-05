BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Certain proposals made by the Ministry during the St. Kitts and Nevis Budget Estimates process in preparation for the 2021 Budget are being circulated in the Public domain via social media channels according to a statement from Osmond Petty, M.B.E., Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security.

“The budgetary process affords the various ministries an opportunity to examine expenditure and revenue measures for the upcoming year,” explained Perry. “During the Estimates meetings, each Ministry would normally submit its proposals and recommendations to the Cabinet. This year’s process was no different.

“All of the proposed fees and charges for various licenses and government permits are still before the Cabinet for a determination. The charging of new fees by the Police for processing renewal of firearms licences was inadvertently implemented as this too would require a submission to Cabinet for approval.

“Some of the proposals, if accepted by the Cabinet, will require legislative amendments. Schedules of fees and charges would also be gazetted in the usual course.

“None of the proposals advanced by the Ministry constitutes any new taxes or any increase in taxes. The focus is on fees and charges for various services offered by the Ministry to better align them with the cost of delivering such services to the general public in an efficient manner.

“It is quite unfortunate, irresponsible, and malicious, for a discussion document that was presented to Cabinet as part of the budgetary process to be leaked in social media,” concluded the permanent secretary.”

The Ministry continues to urge the public to look to official government sources for accurate information.