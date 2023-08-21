California In State Of Emergency After Earthquake Rocks Pacific State During Deluge.

As if Hurricane Hilary bringing a deluge to the desert was not enough, the state of California was also hit by an earthquake yesterday, that measured 5.1 on the Richter scale, creating widespread panic, although it appears that damage was minimal.
Its epicentre was northwest of Los Angeles and #hurriquake was soon trending on social media.
It did not cause major damage, and the hurricane has also since been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said over 100 fire stations were checking buildings for damage.
Seismologist Dr Lucy Jones told NBC news it was “interesting” to have the earthquake near Ojai, and was the “first time we’ve had a five since 1932 in exactly this location, and even within the Ventura basin”.
She warned more aftershocks were likely over the next few days.
The quake hit at the same time as post-tropical cyclone Hilary, which left many residents unsure where they should seek cover.
BBC News reporter Regan Morris said she was walking her dog when her phone’s emergency alert system went off.
One of her neighbours ran out of his house in a panic saying he didn’t know where to go and she could hear other people shouting inside their homes as the quake struck.
Another video from inside a supermarket showed items fall from the shelves as the quake struck, as a man ran with his daughter from the shop.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Service said the “ongoing and historic” amount of rain caused by the storm was expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flooding, as well as other issues like mudslides and landslides.
Residents in San Bernadino county were evacuated due to the intense rainfall, and the National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flooding in Ventura county after almost two inches (five centimetres) of rain fell within two hours.
Videos shared to social media by San Bernardino county showed rain water wash rocks onto roads, as trucks drove through the mud.
