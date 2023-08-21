California In State Of Emergency After Earthquake Rocks Pacific State During Deluge.

One of her neighbours ran out of his house in a panic saying he didn’t know where to go and she could hear other people shouting inside their homes as the quake struck.

Another video from inside a supermarket showed items fall from the shelves as the quake struck, as a man ran with his daughter from the shop.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Service said the “ongoing and historic” amount of rain caused by the storm was expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flooding, as well as other issues like mudslides and landslides.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across most of Southern California, with more than 7,500 troops deployed to help people prepare for the storm.

Residents in San Bernadino county were evacuated due to the intense rainfall, and the National Weather Service warned of life-threatening flooding in Ventura county after almost two inches (five centimetres) of rain fell within two hours.