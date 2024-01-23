Call To New Hampshire Voters Was Generated By AI, Not Recorded By President Joe Biden

- Advertisement -

Voters in New Hampshire have received a call with a recorded message that appears to be from President Joe Biden telling voters that their vote will make a difference in November, but not this Tuesday when the primary election would be held. The call has been confirmed not to be from the President and was apparently generated by artificial intelligence.

The purpose of the call appears to be to encourage Democratic voters to skip the primary election. Primary elections are held to allow voters to decide who they would like to see in the Presidential election this November. Once all the primaries are finished, the candidate for each party who has won the most delegates will become the party’s official nominee.

According to a release from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, there have been reports of people receiving these calls. “The message appears to have been “spoofed” to falsely show that it had been sent by the treasurer of a political committee that has been supporting the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary write-in efforts for President Biden. The message’s content directed recipients who wished to be removed from a calling list to call the number belonging to this person,” the release said.

The calls are being investigated by the Election Law Unit of the Attorney General’s Office.