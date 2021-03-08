BASSETERRE. St.Kitts — Officials from the Small Grants Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis, encourage civil society organizations, Non-Government Organizations, community groups and associations to apply for grant funding to undertake projects that contribute to biodiversity conservation and preservation while providing livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Applications should be received no later than Friday, April 30.

To request additional information on the application process, please email illis.watts@undp.org or illiswatts@unops.org.

Information can also be requested by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to 1-869-662-3135.