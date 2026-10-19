Calls mount for thorough probe into death at JNF

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Calls for a thorough investigation into the death of a patient at the Joseph N. France General Hospital have intensified, amid renewed public concern about patient safety and the quality of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The patient died in the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department on October 12, 2026. In a statement issued two days later, the Ministry of Health confirmed that an investigation was underway and that a post-mortem examination would be conducted under the authority of the Coroner to determine the cause of death.

The Ministry said it had received a preliminary report from hospital authorities, and was aware of an audio recording circulating in connection with the incident. Representatives of the Ministry and hospital administration had also met with the family to provide an update.

While expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Ministry appealed to the public to respect their privacy as investigations continue. It reaffirmed that patient safety, transparency and accountability remain priorities.

The incident has prompted responses from the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and former Prime Minister and People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader Dr. Timothy Harris, both of whom have called for greater scrutiny of concerns surrounding the delivery of healthcare.

PAM said the incident had renewed wider concerns about the standard of care at the Federation’s main hospital, noting that members of the public had previously raised questions about the reliability and quality of local healthcare services. The party also stressed that the circumstances must be properly verified before conclusions are drawn.

“Healthcare is too important for any citizen to feel uncertain about the safety, quality, or reliability of the care they receive,” PAM stated.

The organisation said public confidence in the healthcare system depends on safe practices, high standards, transparency and accountability. It argued that when confidence is shaken, an impartial examination of the circumstances is necessary, with clear answers and appropriate action where warranted.

PAM also highlighted the challenges faced by residents who cannot afford to seek medical treatment overseas, particularly in emergencies. It said local healthcare facilities must receive greater attention and support to ensure that all citizens can access dependable medical services, regardless of their financial circumstances or social standing.

The party called for the matter to be investigated promptly and responsibly, with credible information provided to the public. It also urged the Ministry of Health and the wider Government to give the issue priority attention.

Separately, Harris raised concerns about what he described as potentially avoidable deaths within the healthcare system during a recent press conference. He referred to previous public remarks by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Curtis Martin, regarding deaths that had been characterised as avoidable.

Harris argued that those concerns warranted a broader investigation beyond the latest incident, calling on Martin to commission an inquiry into the cases that had been brought to public attention.

“And in a similar note, I think that Curtis Martin owes a duty of care to go beyond that public pronouncement to commission a broad investigation into all those claims of these avoidable deaths,” Harris said.

He suggested that the inquiry should begin with cases already known to the Permanent Secretary, arguing that this would provide a starting point for establishing the facts and identifying any issues requiring further attention.

Harris also spoke about public confidence in the Joseph N. France General Hospital, expressing concern that reports of deaths following hospital visits could leave residents apprehensive about seeking medical attention.

He said the situation should not be allowed to persist and called for a clear response to concerns surrounding the hospital.

Harris specifically referenced the death of Sonia Frates-Richardson, calling for an urgent and professional inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her passing. He also said the investigation should not be limited to one case, but should consider other deaths that had raised questions publicly or were known to the healthcare system.

The PLP leader said the families affected deserved clarity about what had happened and indicated that a PLP administration would pursue an investigation if the current Government did not do so.

The comments from PAM and Harris have added to calls for transparency and accountability as the Ministry of Health proceeds with its investigation. However, the circumstances surrounding the October 12 death have not yet been established, and the wider concerns raised about potentially avoidable deaths have not been accompanied by published findings confirming the allegations.

The outcome of the investigation, together with the Coroner-directed post-mortem examination, is expected to help establish the facts surrounding the latest case.