Calypso Girls make winning start in Netball World Cup Qualifiers

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By Randy Bennett

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Oct 20, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago made light work of Grenada in their opening match of the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers here on Monday.

Led by goal shoot Maikea Bramble and goal-attack Kira Rothwell, the Calypso Girls dispatched the Spice Girls 61-45 at the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex.

T&T got off to a flying start thanks to their starting goal shoot Samantha Wallace-Joseph, who scored 13 of her 14 attempts in the first quarter to give her side a comfortable 20-7 first quarter lead.

Bramble replaced Wallace-Joseph in the second quarter and netted all 15 of her attempts, while Rothwell, who was also perfect in the first quarter with seven out of seven goals, sank one of her two attempts in the second quarter to give T&T a 36-15 half-time lead.

While Grenada came to life in the third session, outscoring T&T 14-12, it was not enough to cause the reigning CAC champions any serious concerns, as the quarter ended with them in total control 48-29.

Grenada kept the pressure on T&T’s defence in the final session, outscoring them again, this time 16-13, but it was not enough to overturn the big deficit.

Bramble finished with 30 goals from 32 attempts, while Rothwell scored 18 of her 19 attempts.

Grenada’s goal shoot Lottysha Cato connected on 35 of her 39 attempts and goal attack Celina Brown converted 10 of her 15 attempts.

Following a round-robin competition among the eight participating nations, the top two teams will advance to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, from August 25 to September 5, 2027.