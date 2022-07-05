Calypso Legend David Michael Rudder Awarded CARICOM’s Top Honor

- Advertisement -

Calypso legend David Michael Rudder is among four CARICOM nationals to be conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community.

The names were announced at the opening ceremony of the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, in Suriname.

“I’m deeply humbled. Thank you Caribbean Community,” the words of David Michael Rudder posted on his Facebook page.

Speaking with Guardian Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Amery Browne said he took the proposal to Cabinet and it was subsequently approved by CARICOM. Rudder will be presented with his award in the near future pending his availability. He hopes to hold the ceremony in Trinidad.

Also receiving the region’s highest award were CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, Cricketer extraordinaire, Sir Vivian Richards, and Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, Dame Billie Miller.

According to the CARICOM site, the Order of the Caribbean Community is an award given to “Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society is phenomenal”

The award was initiated at the Eighth (8th) Conference of Heads of State and Governments of CARICOM in 1987 and began bestowal in 1992.Decisions as to award are taken by the Advisory Committee for the Order of the Caribbean Community. The Insignia of the O.C.C. set in gold and the Ribbon of the Order are presented to those honoured.

from:T&T Guardian