“In non-pandemic times, if you are talking about a brand-new vaccine, most reasonable people who are committed to advancing the interests of pregnant women and their offspring would still say we should not involve pregnant women” in early clinical trials, Dr Faden said. “You can’t put them in right from the beginning”.

In bioethics, pregnant women are described as “a complex population”, Dr Faden said. “Nowhere else do you have two entities at one time, both of whom are objects of moral concern.”

“And by and large, no one cares more about the well-being of the offspring than the pregnant woman. The first question you usually get is ‘will this be safe for my baby?'” she said.

But the decision to leave out pregnant women from clinical trials is more complicated in the midst of a pandemic.

“We’re in a tough place,” said Dr Emily Stinnett Miller, an obstetrician at Northwestern University and a member of the Covid-19 task force of the Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine. “They’re having to make critical decisions quickly, and there are pros and cons to inclusion and exclusion.”