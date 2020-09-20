Puerto Rico’s endangered parrots are facing a new threat to their survival: a miscommunication problem.

In a phenomenon never seen before, Puerto Rican parrots bred in captivity, with a view to being released into the wild, were communicating with a different dialect to the wild populations.

The new language posed a problem, because it meant that the reintroduced birds would not socialize and eventually breed with the wild parrots, seriously hampering efforts to reintroduce the birds to their natural habitat.

In the 1970s there were only 13 Puerto Rican parrots left in the wild, down from a population of a million when European colonizers first arrived in 1493. But deforestation and deprived the parrots of homes, and in recent years cataclysmic hurricanes like had blown forest parrots of their perches and wiped them out.

In a heroic effort to pull the species back from extinction by breeding the 13 lucky survivors, conservationists began to breed the parrots in captivity. It was a success and today more than 600 exist.