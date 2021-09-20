GENEVA (ILO News) – Toronto, Ontario, Canada is hosting the XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work under the theme of Prevention in the Connected Age: global solutions to achieve safe and healthy work for all.

The Institute for Work & Health (IWH) and the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) will host the Congress, together with the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Participants from around the globe will attend virtually from September 20 – 23, 2021. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, high-level government officials, trade unions, workers and their representatives, communicators, representatives of social security organizations, filmmakers, journalists, speakers, thought leaders, occupational experts and decision-makers will explore critical occupational safety and health issues. The Congress program features over 200 speakers in six technical sessions and 21 symposia. The International Media Festival for Prevention will take place during the Congress, as well as hundreds of virtual poster presentations and an International Safety and Health Exhibition.

WHAT: XXII World Congress on Safety and Health at Work

WHEN: September 20 – 23, 2021

Speakers include:

Mr. Cameron Bailey – Artistic Director and Co-Head, Toronto International Film Festival

Dr. Joachim Breuer – President, ISSA

Dr. John Howard – Director of NIOSH, Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Dr. Cameron Mustard – President, IWH

Dr. Elizabeth Nkumbula – Founder and Chairperson, ENVIS Consulting Limited, Zambia

Mr. Guy Ryder – Director General, ILO

Prof. Atsushi Seike – President, The Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan

Ms. Anne Tennier – President & CEO, CCOHS

Ms. Maayan Ziv CEO & Founder, AccessNow

Organizers: