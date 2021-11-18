(CNN) A flotilla of motorboats, canoes, dinghies and jet-skis helmed by farmers raced to move dozens of trapped cows from frigid waters as floods hit the Canadian province of British Columbia.

After a month’s worth of rain in two days, the downpours triggered widespread flooding. Mudslides hit cities and towns across the province.

Among the worst-affected areas was Abbotsford, one of the largest cities in the province by land size, with approximately half of it farms.

Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a sea doo after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada November 16, 2021.

Farmers and residents scrambled to save cattle as the water quickly rose above the animals’ heads, even deploying a hovercraft. They risked their own lives to save the animals with the town under an evacuation order over fears that a water pumping station could fail and flood the area.

Dozens of people used halters and small motorboats to coax frightened cattle to swim to safety and then loaded them onto larger trailers.