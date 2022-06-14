Canada to End COVID Vaccine Mandate for Domestic & Departing Int. Travel

June 13 (Reuters) – The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

The government, which has faced criticism over ongoing pandemic restrictions, may bring back the vaccine mandate if a new variant of the virus is discovered, the report added.

Canada’s federal COVID curbs have included barring unvaccinated people from travelling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.

Last week the country suspended random COVID testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing. read more

The government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.