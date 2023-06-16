Canada to Open Haiti Aid Office in Dominican Republic, Help Haitian Police Restore Order.

- Advertisement -

June 16th, 2023.

Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has announced that the country will launch a “joint security coordination cell” to respond to the ongoing crisis in Haiti this summer where the Haitian National Police is challenged by machete-wielding local gangs.

In an announcement on Thursday during a ministerial meeting, Joly said Canada will lead the effort from an office located in Haiti’s neighbour, the Dominican Republic.

Although the United States has been pressuring Canada to lead a multinational force to intervene in Haiti, Canada has declined and expressed its commitment to finding a solution led by and for the Haitian people.

According to Minister Joly’s office, the assistance will continue as long as it is deemed necessary. Former Canadian ambassador to Port-au-Prince, Henri-Paul Normandin, believes that this approach, although less substantial than leading a multinational force, is likely the most effective in the short term.

Normandin stated, “It is a concrete and pragmatic way of supporting Haiti. I support the Haitian National Police; I think it is essential at this time. It is the only force on the ground that has some capacity for intervention.”

The foreign minister did not specify why Canada would in part work out of the Dominican Republic, which has deported tens of thousands of Haitians fleeing the crisis, but this is believed to be for reasons of safety and security. She said a team would also work from Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince.

In addition, Joly explained that Canada will coordinate international aid including funds, equipment and technical support for Haiti’s embattled police. The country will also donate a further $13m to United Nations security and anti-corruption projects.

The cell will “enhance international efforts in security assistance, working closely with the Haitian National Police and the United Nations to foster a sustainable environment for long-term peace and security in Haiti,” Joly said in a subsequent tweet.

“The situation on the ground is extremely fragile and the needs are immense — they go beyond Canada’s or any other country’s capacity to address them alone,” Joly said, stressing the need for urgent, well-coordinated support.

For Canada’s support to Haiti to be effective, it must be well-coordinated and integrated. The Haitian people deserve no less. That’s why we held a ministerial meeting on Haiti and announced the Canada-led Joint security coordination cell.

— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) June 15, 2023

Joly also announced sanctions on Thursday against Gracia Delva, a famous Compas musician and former senator, and Prophane Victor, a former deputy.

