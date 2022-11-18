Canada to Provide Biometric Visa Processing On St. Kitts Dec. 5-7

- Advertisement -



The Government of Canada is pleased to announce that Canadian officials will be in Saint Kitts and Nevis from 05 to 07 December 2022 to carry out biometric processing for persons wishing to obtain visas.

The biometrics collection will take place from 08:30 to 17:30 on: Monday, December 5; Tuesday, December 6; and Wednesday, December 7 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. Directions to the location within the hotel will be provided upon arrival.

As part of the visa application process, nationals from Saint Kitts and Nevis must provide biometric information (fingerprints and a photo) when applying for a Canadian visitor visa, study, work, or temporary residence permit, or for permanent residence.

During the upcoming December dates, visa applicants may take the opportunity to

provide biometric information in Saint Kitts and Nevis rather than traveling abroad.

Outside of this visit, standard procedures remain for Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals to travel to biometrics collection points in Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, or Trinidad and Tobago.



If you are planning to travel to Canada for study, business, tourism, family reunions or other reasons, please complete your online visa application as soon as possible in order to take advantage of this opportunity in December.



This exercise is geared towards the following individuals:

1. Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals who anticipate travel to Canada;

2. Persons who have already applied whether online or by mail for a visa, work or study permit or for permanent residence and have received their Biometric Instruction Letter; and

3. Nationals of other biometric information–required countries residing in Saint Kitts and Nevis planning to travel to Canada.



In order to book an appointment for biometrics collection, please write to BDGTN–VISA@international.gc.ca

Please note the cutoff date for scheduling an appointment is Monday, November 28, 2022. We will not be able to accommodate appointment requests after that date unless cancellations are received.



Canadian officials will be pleased to assist applicants who have both appointments and the required Biometrics Instruction Letter in hand during the hours listed below. Officials will not be collecting applications or biometric information from applicants who have not received this letter.



