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SASKATOON, Canada, Oct 5, CMC – The Canadian fertiliser giant, Nutrien Ltd. Monday announced it will indefinitely shut down its Trinidad Nitrogen operations at the Point Lisas Facility following an extensive review of strategic alternatives and engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“Due to ongoing natural gas constraints and uncertainty, this was determined to be the optimal path to enhance free cash flow and return on invested capital,” Nutrien Ltd said in a statement.

The company said it has previously implemented a “controlled shutdown” of the facility on October 23, 2025, in response to port access restrictions and a lack of reliable and economic natural gas supply that reduced the free cash flow contribution of the Trinidad Nitrogen operations over an extended period of time.

“We greatly appreciate the contributions and dedication of our Trinidad team and are committed to managing the transition responsibly and safely,” said Dean Perkins, Senior Vice President, Upstream, Nitrogen and Proprietary Product Operations.

The statement said that there will be no impact to Nutrien’s 2026 Nitrogen sales volume guidance as the company assumed no production from its Trinidad Nitrogen operations. “Nutrien remains well positioned to meet customer demand for nitrogen and grow volumes from its North American Nitrogen assets through reliability improvements and low-cost debottleneck projects,” said one of the leading global providers of crop inputs and services.

Last year, Nutrient, which states that it operates a world-class network of production, distribution and retail facilities, had “shut down” its operations resulting in an estimated 350 contract workers being sent home while Nutrien’s permanent employees remained on the job.

Ammonia and urea sales volumes from Nutrien’s Trinidad operations are approximately 85 and 55 thousand tonnes per month, respectively.