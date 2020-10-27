GEORGETOWN, Guyana–In an invited comment, the Professor said the institutions reached out to her at different levels for assistance and she immediately agreed to assist. Professor Persaud said as someone who has intimate knowledge of the importance of music and science in education, she purposed to ensure she was able to deliver for the institutions.

She said when she approached persons and organizations in an effort to secure the equipment they readily donated. Notwithstanding the benevolence of individuals, the scholar said she personally bought many of items and she was satisfied that she did.

According to the Professor, her satisfaction is rooted in the fact that music provides an outlet for students and it builds self-confidence. Further she explained that music also helps with self-esteem and has therapeutic benefits.

With satisfaction, the Guyanese-born scholar said that she is aware that many of students will for the first time be playing the saxophone and the violin and this will serve as an avenue for brain development. With regards to the science equipment she said these will create greater interest in science and will facilitate hands-on learning.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand expressed on behalf of the MoE her gratitude to Professor Persaud and the other donors who contributed immensely to make the venture a reality for the institutions and students.

At the handing over exercise to representatives of the institutions at the Ministry of Education’s 26 Brickdam office on Friday last, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King said the donation will improve the delivery of the Fine Arts and Sciences in these institutions. The PS said that it is the intention of the MoE for more students to complete progras in Fine Arts and to go on to pursue careers in this field.

According to Headteacher of BHS, Ms Coleen Liddell, the donation is a timely one and will now expose the students at the school to new types of musical instruments. Similar sentiments were expressed Mr. Ajay Jailall, a teacher of Abrams Zuil Secondary who collected on behalf of the Region Two schools and Mr. David Brigbmohan, Head of Department- Unit of Allied Arts at J.C Chandisingh Secondary School.

The items received are six complete seven-piece drums sets; one electronic violin; two saxophones; four clarinets; one television; 16 microscopes electronic computer interfaced, two measuring scales for laboratory; one trombone; three trumpets; six violins; one flute; one printer; two TASCO telescopes; six telescopes Celestron Astromaster (for Physics, Science, or Cosmology program), four Chemistry kits, textbooks for the University of Guyana Library, one laptop; two computer screens and one printer.