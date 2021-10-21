The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services says air quality is forecast to fall to moderate levels from tonight due to a surge in Saharan dust particles and emissions from the volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands.

In an Air Quality Bulletin issued today, the met office states that the air quality is forecast to fall to moderate levels as a result of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated primarily with a surge in Saharan Dust.

It went on to say there is also high confidence that emissions from the volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands are also reaching the area.

The Meteorological Agency has cautioned that the threat of health problems will become elevated for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics and could potentially cause them limited impacts.