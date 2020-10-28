CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A breast cancer survivor from Nevis, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 at the age of 30, has commended Junior Minister of Health Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams for her unwavering support to fight against cancer.

Ms. Camara Lee was at the time the featured speaker at a Breast Cancer Awareness Forum dubbed “In the Pink of Things” on October 21 at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre. It was one of several activities hosted throughout the month of October by the Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration. The month is celebrated on Nevis as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” in observance of international Breast Cancer Awareness Day on October 24.

“I want to say that personally, I have come into contact with many women who are struggling, and while some things are kept very confidential or on the low, in my opinion, Minister Hazel Brandy-Williams is really trying. I want to give her a round of applause in this moment.

“I know she is not looking for or expecting the recognition, but she gets lots, or probably thousands of calls, and whatever she can do to support, whether it is emotionally or otherwise, she is there. We appreciate you, Minister Brandy-Williams,” said Ms. Lee to a resounding applause from those present at the forum.

“Anyone can receive a cancer diagnosis, but supporting someone through such a diagnosis can definitely empower them to fight and not give up. We are all in this together,” said Ms. Lee.

Ms. Lee commended the Ministry of Health for organising the event, in its ongoing efforts to improve breast cancer awareness on Nevis. They offer hope and support to those afflicted with and affected by the disease, and celebrate the survivors.

“Today, I join with the Nevis Island Administration’s Ministry of Health in celebration of “In the Pink of Things”… to offer support to those battling the disease, remember those we’ve lost, stand in solidarity with the numerous families and friends of the affected and to celebrate with the survivors.

“I stand before you today and say that I am a survivor,” concluded Ms. Lee, “not by chance but by choice. I stand before you today as a stark reminder that survival is not only possible but highly probable for most women when the disease is detected early and addressed with proper care… It is incumbent upon us to ensure that we and our loved ones remain vigilant in the fight against the scourge of breast cancer. Early detection can save lives.”