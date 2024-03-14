Cannabis symposium to attract regional counterparts

- Advertisement -

The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, has been engaged in the revision and development of policy, legislation and a regulatory framework for cannabis in Saint Lucia.

In keeping with these advancements, the Government of Saint Lucia will be hosting a two-day Cannabis Symposium from March 19 to 20, as an open-ended regional policy discussion on matters relating to cannabis.

This symposium will afford relevant stakeholders and Cannabis authorities within the region an opportunity to hold candid discussions on some of the issues and challenges experienced throughout the region. From these brainstorming and information-sharing sessions, it is expected that an effective plan will be developed to address similar issues in Saint Lucia.

Joining these discussions will be officials from the Cannabis Licensing Authority of Jamaica, the Antigua and Barbuda Medicinal Cannabis Authority, the Medicinal Cannabis Authority of Federation of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis, the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority, the Regulated Substances Authority of Saint Lucia, and the Medicinal Cannabis Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Subsequently, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed by the aforementioned parties, guided by a common interest to establish and maintain robust, inclusive and safe regimes surrounding cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, sale and use in the individual states of the region.

This MOU will, in effect, establish the Caribbean Cannabis Forum—a mechanism to encourage and host joint discussions on national, regional or international cannabis matters of relevance to the Caribbean region.

Senior Legal Officer in the Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Dylan Norbert-Inglis, in anticipation of the impact of the upcoming symposium, said: “The formation of the Caribbean Cannabis Forum will broaden the discourse and provide ready examples as to best practices based on tested models. We hope that any possible challenges will be identified early, so they can be adequately addressed prior to full implementation of Saint Lucia’s Cannabis Legislative Regime.”