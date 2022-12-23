Cape Air to Relaunch Its Service to USVI from Vance Amory Int. Airport

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Cape Air, on February 15 2023 will relaunch air access to the mainland USA via connecting flights between St.Thomas USVI and the island of Nevis.

Cape Air will facilitate daily flights, including two flights on Sundays between the Cyril E. King Airport and the Vance W Amory International Airport. Seats are already available for sale on jetblue.com, delta.com, united.com and American Airlines’ aa.com. Passengers can book their reservations on capeair.com or by calling 1-800-CAPE-AIR.

Cape Air has an exceptional hub in the Caribbean providing frequent daily flights to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola, Virgin Gorda and other islands.

For quite some time, there have been major public debate on the airlift situation at the Vance W Amory International. Nevisians have been calling for the return of airlift to the island in full effect.

Representatives from the Nevis Tourism Authority said the agreement with Cape Air bodes well for the island and welcomes the additional flight options.

The agreement was made possible through collaboration with Cape Air, the Ministry of Tourism and the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority.