Captain Kenish Garnette Completes Junior Command and Staff Course in Guyana

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 12, 2026)

Captain Kenish Garnette of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force has successfully completed the Guyana Defence Force’s Junior Command and Staff Course Number 34 (JCSC #34), earning recognition for physical discipline.

According to a media release from the SKNDF, the 12-week programme brought together 15 officers from the Guyana Defence Force, Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and SKNDF for training in key areas of military leadership and professional development.

The course covered operational planning, battle procedure, military law, leadership, administration, intelligence and resource management, equipping participants with knowledge and skills relevant to command and staff appointments.

Captain Garnette received the Physical Discipline Award in recognition of his commitment to maintaining the standards expected of a military officer. His achievement highlights the importance of discipline and physical fitness alongside the professional knowledge required for effective military leadership.

The SKNDF reaffirmed its commitment to developing capable and professional officers equipped to exercise sound judgement, lead confidently and contribute effectively to the Force’s operations.

The Force also congratulated Captain Garnette on his accomplishment and expressed confidence that he would apply the knowledge and experience gained during the course in service to the organisation and the Federation.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force