Cardin House Undergoes Significant Upgrades

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, shared positive news on the enhancements made to the Cardin Home during the March 07 edition of ‘The Roundtable’. The improvements, he said, mark a notable advancement in the quality of care and environment for the residents of the senior care facility, underscoring the government’s commitment to humane and dedicated healthcare services.

“They have nicely painted it. There was a strong room where we have difficult patients, they humanised it, and now we are doing this grand scope of work for roofing etc,” said Dr. Drew, while highlighting that the government remains dedicated to creating a welcoming and safe environment for all residents, transforming the space into a place of comfort and dignity.

In an unprecedented move to improve care standards, the prime minister announced the introduction of specialised nursing staff to the Cardin Home.

“We are also bringing in nurses whose job it is to just take care of our residents at the Cardin Home. They will not be working at the hospital or any other place – these nurses will be placed permanently at the Cardin Home,” he said, adding that this initiative will ensure that residents will receive consistent, high-quality care tailored to their specific needs, reflecting a significant investment in human resources dedicated solely to the well-being of the Cardin Home’s inhabitants.

Prime Minister Drew took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the nursing staff at the facility, recognizing their unwavering commitment to the residents.

“I want to thank the nurses who are working tirelessly hard there to transform the lives of the people living there, and to say to them that you might be here but you are still human and you should be treated as such,” he said.

Dr. Drew said that the upgrades to the Cardin Home, both physical and in staffing, represent a significant leap forward in providing a higher standard of care and living for its residents.