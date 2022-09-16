Cargo of Russian Crude Heads to Cuba

HOUSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – A cargo of Russia’s crude oil was heading to Cuba on Thursday, the latest import of Russian oil under sanctions by the Caribbean nation, which has an energy crisis.

The Liberia-flagged tanker Kazan loaded about 700,000 barrels of Russia’s Urals crude at the Baltic port of Primorsk last week and is on its way to discharge later this month at a refinery in Havana, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The tanker is managed by Sun Ship Management since April, according to shipping database Equasis. Sun SM, previously called SCF Management Services, is a unit of Russia’s Sovcomflot, according to the parent company’s website. Sovcomflot is under U.S., British and Canadian sanctions.

Cuba, which generates most of its electricity from fuel oil and its own heavy crude production, has snapped up cheap Russian oil and diesel in recent months to complement domestic output and imports from political ally and main oil supplier Venezuela.