Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) has advised that flights are operating at a time when major airlines are drastically cutting back services

In a release issued on Tuesday morning, the airline said its flights are operating and urges its customers needing the most up to date information on its services, to visit the airline’s website at www.caribbean-airlines.com, as well as its social media pages. Customers also are encouraged to download the Caribbean Airlines mobile app.

CAL customers are encouraged to download the CAL mobile app, to get the latest flight data, and other CAL notices.

The airline, however, confirms that there are travel restrictions into some of the destinations to which it operates.

Based on this, some of the airline’s international and regional services may be consolidated or altered.

Passengers on any services impacted by the consolidation of flights, are being re-accommodated; and the airline is contacting passengers whose original travel plans may be affected.

Due to the high volume of calls to the airline, it has asked that only passengers whose travel is in the next 72 hours contact its call centres.

“Caribbean Airlines thanks its stakeholders for their patience, support and understanding as the airline deals with this evolving and unprecedented situation,” the release stated.

