Caribbean Airlines To Start New Flights To St. Kitts And Nevis From Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-July 7th, 2023.

Caribbean Airlines will start a new service to St. Kitts and Nevis beginning later this month. The flights will link Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, and Barbados to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister of Tourism Marsha Henderson made the announcement on Thursday in a statement posted on the Ministry’s Youtube Channel.

She said this new service would help to address challenges of regional travel and provide a boost to the local economy as well.

The inaugural flight from Trinidad & Tobago to Antigua and then to St. Kitts is scheduled for 24th July. Following this, a new route connecting Barbados and St. Kitts will commence operations on 29 July 2023.

According to a release from Caribbean Airlines the St. Kitts/Antigua/Trinidad flight will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while the St.Kitts-Barbados flight will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Sources: Zizonline, Caribbean Airlines.