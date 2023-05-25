Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Announces 5th Annual Captains of Industry Gala

The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF), the Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to the enrichment of Caribbean Americans across the country, announced it will host the fifth annual Captains of Industry Gala.

This year’s event will take place at the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The event will welcome hundreds of guests worldwide to convene in celebration of 10 highly notable honorees for their illustrious contributions to their respective industries and the Caribbean American community. This year’s Mistress of Ceremonies will be Contributing News and Politics Editor of Essence Magazine and notable Caribbean Journalist Melissa Noel.

Chairman Michael Thomas states that this year’s gala, Celebrating the Diaspora, is meant to showcase the vitality, cultural diversity, and elegance of the Caribbean diaspora. All proceeds of the event will go directly to supporting CACAF’s mission of providing disaster relief to Caribbean countries, youth mentorship and community engagement programs for Caribbean Americans.

One of the nation’s most popular fundraising event for Caribbean Americans will recognize the following honorees who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields:

Milton J. Little, Jr., President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta

Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman, Portland Holdings

Verónica Maldonado-Torres, President & CEO, Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Honorable Judge Jewel Scott, Superior Court Judge, Clayton County, Ga.

Abby Phillip, Senior Political Correspondent, CNN

Sharon Lawson, Good Day Atlanta Anchor, Fox 5 Atlanta

Lysa Y. Gordon, CEO, City of Atlanta

CACAF will also recognize members of Atlanta’s Caribbean American community who work tirelessly to promote Caribbean representation in media. This year’s Community Movers & Shakers are:

Lawrence Prescott, CEO & Founder, Caribbean Life TV

Kaliah Henton-Jones, CEO & Founder, Henton-Jones Media

Warren Mitchell, President, Virgin Islands Association of Georgia

The Captains of Industry Gala is no ordinary fundraising event. Guests can expect to enjoy indulgent Caribbean food and drinks during an introductory cocktail hour, followed by a sit-down dinner and awards presentation, Caribbean cultural dancers and a live musical performance by X Factor USA Season One winner, singer Melanie Amaro.

A silent auction will also feature several high-value prizes available for guests to bid.

CACAF expressed thanks to sponsors of this year’s event, including USVI Department of Tourism, Fulton County Arts & Culture Department, the Atlanta Mayors Office of Cultural Affairs, Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Infiniti Global, Pepsico, the Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta Hawks.