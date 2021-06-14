The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) has joined the ranks of organisations that have come to the aid of the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the aftermath of explosive eruptions at the La Soufriere Volcano.

The donation of $60,000 Eastern Caribbean dollars to the Government was made earlier this week. On hand to receive it was Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel and Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.

Managing Director of Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Derry Williams, handed over the cheque while CEO of CAB, Wendy Delmar, Cooperate Secretary of BOSVG, Nandi Williams, Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes and other Caribbean members of CAB witnessed the handing over which took place virtually and in person.

CEO of CAB, Wendy Delmar, stated that she was pleased and encouraged by the outpouring of support given by member states to St Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the La Soufriere eruption. The monetary donation is part of CAB’s care initiative.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves stated that the region has been impacted significantly by natural disasters recently with immense cost to individual nations, noting that the La Soufriere eruptions have damaged in excess of 50 per cent of the GDP of SVG.

The finance minister said that it is entities such as the CAB which show the solidarity and strength of regional integration.