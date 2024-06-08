Caribbean Comprehensive Disaster Management Conference (CDM13) Set to Forge Resilient Futures in Saint Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), in collaboration with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is gearing up to host the 13th Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM13) Conference in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Scheduled from December 2nd to 6th, 2024, this conference will gather key stakeholders under the theme “CDM: The Road to Resilience Check Point 2024 – Levelling Up for a Dynamic Future”.

Saint Kitts and Nevis has reaffirmed its commitment to Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM), a Caribbean brand of Disaster Risk Management in line with the Global Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. This integrated and proactive approach aims to mitigate risks associated with natural and technological hazards and climate change effects, fostering sustainable development across the region.

Anticipated to draw over four hundred disaster management practitioners and stakeholders globally, CDM13 is poised to provide a strategic framework for action in the Caribbean. Through dialogue, collaboration, and innovation, the conference seeks to bolster disaster resilience, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable and prosperous future.

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew emphasized the CDM13 theme’s relevance in today’s rapidly evolving landscape, stressing the need to adapt, innovate, and embrace change for growth and development.

“The theme of this conference resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities of our time. In an era marked by rapid technological advancements, evolving geopolitical landscapes, and shifting socioeconomic paradigms, the imperative to level up has never been more pressing. It calls upon us to adapt, to innovate, and to embrace change as a catalyst for growth and development”, he stated during the recently held CDEMA Press Conference.

Prime Minister Drew further highlighted that the conference is a crucial platform for cross-sectoral collaboration towards a resilient, inclusive future. He outlined that the conference is “an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders from across sectors and disciplines to come together, to learn from one another, and to chart a course towards a future defined by resilience, sustainability, and inclusivity”.

Executive Director of CDEMA, Ms. Elizabeth Riley, outlined the agency’s efforts in advancing the Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy, aligned with the resilience pathway endorsed by CARICOM Heads of Government in 2018. This strategy encompasses pillars such as social protection, infrastructure safeguarding, economic opportunity enhancement, environmental protection, and operational readiness and recovery.

“CDEMA is working with our 19 Participating States and partners to advance the Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy which contributes to the resilience pathway endorsed by our Heads of Government of CARICOM in 2018 which identifies five interrelated pillars, Social Protection for the Marginal and Most Vulnerable, Safeguarding Infrastructure, Enhancing Economic Opportunity, Environmental Protection, and Operational Readiness and Recovery. CDEMA is implementing diverse programmes which support the strategic objectives of our Strategic Plan 2022-2027”, Ms. Riley stated.

Beyond the regular plenary sessions, the conference will feature guided tours, field trips, and site visits showcasing local resilience initiatives, a Youth Forum, a CDM Concert, an Awards Gala, and a Film Festival. A highlight of CDM13 is the Resilience Village—an interactive showcase spotlighting innovative products, technologies, and initiatives in disaster management and sustainable development, fostering engagement and partnership development.

Registration for CDM13 opens on July 15, 2024. For further details, visit the official website at www.cdema.org.