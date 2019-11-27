Caribbean Export Board Member for St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Jasemin Weekes, said the Caribbean Export Board is focused on sustainable development for St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean during the opening ceremony of the regional seminar for Facilitating Investment in SDG Projects at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Tuesday.

Mrs. Weekes highlighted that the Caribbean Export Board aims to attain sustainable development through areas such as “investment, export promotion, trade development and policy advocacy,” goals to be realised through “the creation of decent jobs and the attraction and retention of businesses that support our goal to improve the lives of the people of our Federation.”

The Caribbean Export Board member emphasized that the work of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the Export Board, is to focus its attention on the “attainment of gender equality, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, climate action and partnerships.”

“In March 2018, Caribbean Exports launched the We Export programme with a focus on improving access to finance for women entrepreneurs” within the CARIFORUM subgrouping,” she said, using gender equality to highlight development in St. Kitts and Nevis.“This programme…allowed for this provision to support 20 women-owned businesses within CARIFORUM with the aim of improving their export development and competitiveness.”

CARIFORUM, of which St. Kitts and Nevis is a member, refers to the Body comprising Caribbean ACP States which are signatories of the Georgetown Agreement. This Agreement was signed in 1975, and it created the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP).