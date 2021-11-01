Leaders across the Caribbean region have passed a virtual shovel in a tree planting relay, which was done ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

In Barbados, High Commissioner to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean, Scott Furssedonn-Wood and his daughters joined Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley to plant Sugar Apple and Custard Apple trees at her official residence and passed the shovel in a regional relay.

Furssedonn-Wood in a video posted to @UKinCaribbean said: “This week leaders from across the Caribbean are heading to Glasgow for the COP26 Climate Summit.

To symbolise our hope for the negotiations and for the future of our planet, my daughters and I joined the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Mottley to plant two trees.

These trees kick off a tree planting relay around the Region, with the virtual shoving passing between our High Commissions and Embassies across the Caribbean, covering over 5,000 miles from island to island and ending in Belize.

With our trees safely in the ground in Barbados, we pass the shovel to our friends and colleagues in Antigua and Barbuda.”

The tree planting relay has featured Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Belize.

Belize was the 10th penultimate stop of the Caribbean journey.