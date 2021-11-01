Loop- Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne was an early arrival in Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 Climate Conference.



Earlier today, Browne and the Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Kausea Natano, signed an agreement that will establish a pathway for small nations affected by climate change to take action against large greenhouse gas polluting countries.

“Small Island States’ emission of greenhouse gases is negligible, but they bear the overwhelming burden of its catastrophic effects, including persistent destruction, repeated costs of rebuilding and huge debts to finance resilience. This injustice must end. We insist that those States most responsible for this dire situation respect their legal obligations to stop global warming and to provide compensation to its victims,” Browne said.

Browne is the chairman of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has held talks with newly elected Bahamian PM Phillip Davis and Guyanese President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali.

“As Caribbean countries with similar challenges, COP26 presents a unique opportunity to address these challenges and craft strategies towards advancing the climate agenda,” Holness said in a tweet.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley left the island last night for Scotland.

Her first engagement will be tomorrow when she addresses the Opening Ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit.

The Government Information Service said she will also participate in Action and Solidarity – the Critical Decade, and a World Leaders’ Reception on the same day.