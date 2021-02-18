BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Caribbean Lottery has donated 3,000 KN95 masks, 2,000 to the Ministry of Health and 1,000 to the National COVID-19 Task Force.

The presentation was made at the National Emergency Operations Centre Press Briefing on February 17.

On behalf of the Caribbean Lottery, Sabina Harrinarain commended the efforts by the Ministry of Health as well as the COVID-19 Task Force in keeping the Federations safe.

“To show our commitment to the cause, we are donating 2,000 masks to the Ministry of Health, and 1,000 masks to the COVID-19 Task Force,” said Mrs. Harrinarian. “We thank you so much and applaud you for all the hard work and effort you have taken in keeping us safe especially in these uncertain times.”

Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, accepted the masks on behalf of the ministry and expressed gratitude to the Caribbean Lottery for its generous donation.

“I want to say how grateful we are for this timely and very important donation,” he said. “We have said all along that it’s the non-pharmaceutical measures that will keep us safe, that is, wearing masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing, and we cannot have enough masks.”

Dr. Wilkinson said he is happy that the organization has decided to make the donation of 3000 KN95 masks.

“I assure you these will go a long way in continuing to protect us and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “We have done a great job so far not having any community spread, not having major hospitalizations or deaths and this gesture today would go a long way in keeping us in a continued safe manner.”