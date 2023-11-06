Caribbean Nations Unite At The WIPO Ministerial Meeting In Saint Kitts And Nevis

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis hosted the inaugural World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Ministerial Meeting for Caribbean Countries at the Park Hyatt, with Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin presiding over the event.

Throughout the day-long meeting, the primary focus was “Translating Caribbean Innovation and Creativity into Sustainable Economic Prosperity”. Distinguished attendees included senior Government Representatives, representatives from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). These esteemed participants engaged in comprehensive discussions covering a diverse range of topics vital to the Caribbean region, such as Intellectual Property (IP), Business, and Exports; Creating Value through Geographical Indications (GIs) and Origin-Linked Products; Copyright and the Creative Industries; Intellectual Property in Sports; the Marrakesh Treaty; the Impact of Horizontal Cooperation/Madrid Protocol on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); the Significance of Intellectual Property Education; Innovative Business Solutions; the Crucial Role of Legal Frameworks for IP Protection; IP’s Role in the Tourism Sector; Patent Law Reform and the OECS Sub-Regional System; Effective Collective Management Systems; and Legislative Frameworks concerning Trademarks and Patents.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew delivered the welcoming remarks, celebrating the Caribbean’s abundant “culture, talent, and innovation.”

“Our people are making their marks, all over the world but I am sure that all of my Caribbean colleagues can easily bring to mind examples of citizens in our respective countries who we believe, have what it takes to soar to the highest levels of success and achievement, but who just can’t seem to break into, and dominate, international markets” Prime Minister Drew stated.

When we measure our success in creativity and innovation-based industries against the potential that exists, the theme suggests that there are gaps that need to be addressed whether through legislative action, public education, or other intervention.

Dr. Drew commended WIPO for the “focused and high-level approach” to the region’s development, following the Heads of IP Offices meeting that was held last week.

He added that the meetings are “indicative of our region’s commitment to supporting creativity, trade, innovation and regional development in new and exciting ways and WIPO’s stellar support and commitment to stand with the Caribbean in its quest for sustainable development”.

Following the WIPO Ministerial Meeting for Caribbean Countries, the Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, graciously hosted a Cocktail Reception at Government House in honor of the delegates.