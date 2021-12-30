The Caribbean is two years into the coronavirus pandemic and a lot has happened including the introduction of vaccines, new variants and hard-hitting policies to curb the spread of the virus.

Here are some pandemic moments we pretty much will not forget that happened in the Caribbean in 2021:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 2 million

COVID-19 cases never stopped increasing in the Caribbean. In December 2020, there were 355,415 confirmed cases, 5,789 deaths and 218,228 recoveries.

Now in 2021 up to December 29, the Caribbean has recorded 2,218,288, confirmed cases, 29,137 deaths and 1,806,668 recoveries.

Cuba, The Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico have the highest number of confirmed cases in the Caribbean region.

Vaccines arrive

In March 2021, countries in the Americas began receiving vaccines through COVAX. Jamaica was the first Caribbean nation to receive COVID vaccines through the COVAX facility with PAHO assuring that all Caribbean countries would receive their first shipment by April 2021 under the COVAX facility.

During the year Caribbean islands received donations from India, the USA, the UK and Mexico just to name a few.

Sharing was also done among Caribbean islands in February to help those that were still waiting for their first shipment of vaccines through the COVAX facility.

According to which Caribbean country you are in the following vaccines are in the region: AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer BioNTech, Covishield, Janssen (Johnson &Johnson), Moderna and Sinopharm.

Vaccine hesitancy

Fears, rumours and the sharing of misinformation slowed down vaccination numbers in some islands.

The reasons for vaccine hesitancy were many with the top in the Caribbean related to concerns about the possible side effects of the vaccine, the vaccine being developed too quickly and not knowing enough about the vaccine.

PAHO projects that most countries in the region will have reached or surpassed the WHO target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their eligible populations by the end of 2021.

About 57.3 per cent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean have completed their vaccination schedules.

However, the current estimates are that Haiti, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia and Grenada may not attain 40 per cent coverage goal.

Vaccination statistics as of December 11.

SVG Prime Minister hit in head during anti vaccine protest

Anti-vax and anti-mandatory vaccination became popular words this year in the Caribbean as protests raged against the COVID-19 vaccine as a requirement for work or to enjoy safe zones.

In August while walking past protesters to the House of Assembly in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves was hit in his head with an object and suffered a concussion during an anti-vaccination protest.