Caribbean Products Feature at Annual London Speciality Fine Foods Fair

On 6 September, Truly Turmeric paste manufactured by Belizean-based Naledo, will be part of a cooking demo and seminar on ‘The healthy food movement – an unstoppable trend’. Well-respected British chef and consultant Steve Walpole chose the Caribbean products for his highly-anticipated ‘Taste the Trends Kitchen’ breakout sessions.

This segment of the two-day tradeshow is set to explore emerging trends in the food industry especially in relation to sustainability, ethical production methods, and healthy living choices.

Caribbean food and drink items are in growing demand from health conscious consumers in the UK and Europe who are looking for products that are as pure and natural as possible and still taste great.

Naledo’s Turmeric Paste is made from wildcrafted, whole root turmeric, cold-pressed coconut oil, fresh lime juice, and sea salt; while CariBelle’s best-selling Lime & Mango Dip combines fresh mango and lime with herbs, vegetables, and spices. Managing Director at CariBelle Foods, Hesma Tyson, says she feels “elated” that her product has been chosen for a live chef demo at the Fair. She believes the dip was picked because it is “an all-natural product made from fresh Trinidadian fruits”.