Anguilla
Courtesy Belmond Cap Juluca
This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean reopened on May 25. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.
Antigua and Barbuda
This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.
Aruba
Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.
The Bahamas
Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required; exemptions for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa
Barbados
istockphoto
This British island, the most easterly one in the Caribbean, is set to become an independent republic later in 2021. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers | BIMSafe travel app
Belize
English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt. No quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.
Bermuda
This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine requirement are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority | Specific instructions for immunized travelers.
Bolivia
This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.
Brazil
South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s party atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. It also has a very high daily number of Covid-19 cases. Testing required; quarantines are not. Details and updates: US Embassy | health declaration
British Virgin Islands
This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website
Bulgaria
Historic towns and natural landscapes are Bulgaria’s calling cards. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy
Colombia
Shutterstock
Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes throughout. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website
Costa Rica
Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form | Costa Rica health insurance
Dominica
This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing and quarantine requirements. Details and updates: US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal
Dominican Republic
This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. Random health screenings upon arrival. Details and updates: US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form
Ecuador
Grenada
This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application
Guatemala
This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy | Online health pass
Honduras
Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. Details and updates: US Embassy | Online precheck form
Jamaica
Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form
Mexico
The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least June 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. Details and updates: US Embassy.
Panama
AMillar
Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit
Peru
Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required; quarantine is conditional. Details and updates: US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | Affidavit of health
St. Kitts and Nevis
This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Exemptions are in place for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Details and updates: US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form
St. Lucia
Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
The aftermath of recent eruptions at La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent could make travel to that island difficult. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form
Turks and Caicos
This British overseas territory northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas is known for it coral reefs, ripsaw music and low-key vibe. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form
