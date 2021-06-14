From CNN

Anguilla

US visitors will once again have access to the tropical waters of Anguilla. Courtesy Belmond Cap Juluca

Anguilla International Travelers. This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean reopened on May 25. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda government website. This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

The Bahamas

Barbados

Why do people come to Barbados? For starters, places such as Bottom Bay. istockphoto

Belize

Belize Tourism Board. English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt. No quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

Bermuda

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

Brazil

health declaration South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s party atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. It also has a very high daily number of Covid-19 cases. Testing required; quarantines are not. Details and updates: US Embassy

British Virgin Islands

BVI government website | BVI Gateway website This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

Bulgaria

Historic towns and natural landscapes are Bulgaria’s calling cards. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy

Colombia

Downtown Medellin is a great place to take a stroll and soak up urban Colombian atmosphere. Shutterstock

Costa Rica

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

NEW: Starting June 9, fully vaccinated US leisure travelers will be allowed to enter France. Testing required. Details and updates: France Diplomacy Twitter Starting June 9, fully vaccinated US leisure travelers will be allowed to enter France. Testing required. Details and updates: US Embassy

Related content France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

Grenada

Related content Click here for even more information about going to Grenada

Guatemala

Online health pass This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy

Honduras

Online precheck form Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. Details and updates: US Embassy

Jamaica

Mexico

The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least June 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. Details and updates: US Embassy

Related content Click here to read more from CNN Travel about traveling to Mexico during the pandemic

Panama

Soak up pirate history and a whole lot more in Portobelo. AMillar

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Lucia travel website Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy

St. Vincent and the Grenadines