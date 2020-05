The Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) is urging regional governments not to rush the process for the reopening of schools to facilitate the writing of exams unless they are really prepared.

The Union says it is concerned by the decision taken by the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) at its May 8 meeting, to support the Administration of the Caribbean Examinations Council for the CSEC examinations to be held in July.

It says this is contrary to the recommended position of the Union for the sitting to be held in September 2020.

CUT believes that this unfortunate decision will place the lives of thousands of students and teachers at risk as all the issues surrounding the administering of the examination have not been addressed.

The Union is not confident that the governments of the region have demonstrated the level of preparedness for the planned reopening of schools in a safe environment.

CUT says it is aware there are some governments in the region that have reopened schools and some in short order.

It considers this to be reckless unless the requisite health provisions have been made.

The Union firmly believes that the September timeline for sitting the exams would allow for regional governments and educational administrations to adopt and implement the following benchmark proposals.