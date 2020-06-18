The Caribbean Tourism Organisation UK & Europe Chapter is going digital and launching = a digital campaign across the @LoveCaribbean social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

It has appointed The Brighter Group, a FINN Partners Company, to help with the campaign. It’s the first time CTO Chapter has appointed a digital agency to manage its social channels.

Activity will also include a continuation of the #CaribbeanDreaming campaign which started as lockdown sanctions began.

Led by senior partner Amy Skelding, with a team including vice president digital Anneka Roberts and associate vice president Kylie Bawden, the social channels will include a mixture of user-generated content, news from the 65 members, media reports and current local stories.~

Skelding said: “The Caribbean is such a special place for so many of us at The Brighter Group and an area of real expertise – we care passionately about the islands and the people who rely on tourism to make a living.

“The pandemic has been particularly brutal in the travel industry and we want to make sure that we are doing our bit to help inspire people to return to the Caribbean when lockdown lifts which is why we are delighted to offer our digital expertise on a pro bono basis.

“We want to do what is right for our tourism family in these trying times and help where we can. It is part of our FINN Partners manifesto to ‘make a difference in the world’ and part of our ethos it to collaborate where we can which is why we are delighted to be working with the CTO UK, its members and new PR team to amplify all the excellent stories coming from the Caribbean.’

Carol Hay, business development director of CTO UK & Europe Chapter, added: “We really appreciate all the generous offers of PR and digital activation in these strange times to get the CTO and our members in front of as many people as we can to capture their desire to visit the Caribbean in 2020 and beyond.Brighter has huge notoriety for its PR and digital campaigns and we are poised for a surge in engagement and influx of new followers.”