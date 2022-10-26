Caribbean Travel Auction Offers Resort Accomodation in Support of Education Foundation

MIAMI, Florida (October 25, 2022) – More than 30 prizes valued at over US$100,000 are available to be won in the 2022 Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHTA) Education Foundation Travel Auction.

The Education Foundation’s Travel Auction is an annual fundraiser to support training and scholarships for Caribbean hospitality professionals. It provides an opportunity to win amazing Caribbean holidays at award-winning properties in the 20 islands represented this year.

“With travel rebounding globally, this is a fantastic way to introduce people to the Caribbean and the amazing properties that make us one of the top regions in the world for fun and relaxation. The generosity of our hotel partners continues to enable us to develop and deliver programs that enhance the capacity of our tourism professionals,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, the Chair of CHTAEF.

Auction proceeds, combined with the charity’s other fundraising initiatives enables the CHTA Education Foundation to provide scholarships for hospitality professionals as well as capacity-building training at properties and tourism-related businesses across the Caribbean.

This year, the foundation will deliver its largest national training program on Turks & Caicos to more than 500 industry workers. They will also be conducting the Caribbean Supercharged Service Training in Aruba in December.

The 2022 Travel Auction runs from October 25, 2022, and closes on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 4 pm.

For the full list of properties and to participate, visit https://one.bidpal.net/chtaefauction22 .