CASTRIES, Saint Lucia–December 8th, 2020–Caribcation, the brand focused on Staycation and welcoming Caribbean visitors to Saint Lucia, has introduced a more user-friendly component to its website that makes it easier to book vacations at participating properties.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) says that through the platform, users can connect directly with the service provider in obtaining some of the most fantastic deals all year round. It also guarantees the service provider a zero-rated commission on bookings generated.

Since becoming a stand-alone brand in 2018, Caribcation has strengthened its capacity in working with all service providers in reaching a wide cross section of Caribbean cultures in appealing to Saint Lucia’s hidden gems, romantic appeal, verdant landscapes and diverse ethos.

The Caribcation program is open to all hospitality service providers registered with the Ministry of Tourism including accommodation providers, car rentals, restaurants and bars, day tours, night clubs, shopping, Taxi Associations, yachting and ocean activities.

Speaking on the integration of the booking generator to the Caribcation platform, Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events – Mr. Christopher Gustave said: “It is important that our service providers are supported in this manner and our overall aim is to ensure that they can generate as many bookings via this portal, thereby guaranteeing one hundred percent revenue. Ideally, we would like to appeal to service providers who have not registered with the Ministry of Tourism to do so, and take advantage of the marketing opportunities that are available for placing more spotlight on their brands.”

On the Caribcation web site it is explained that travelers from countries within the designated Travel Bubble can enjoy incredible deals at “up to” 65% off regular prices at the island’s leading accommodation providers–villas, hotels, B&Bs– restaurants and so much more.