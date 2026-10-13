CARICOM and Türkiye hold discussions on a wide range of issues

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GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Oct 13, CMC -The 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has held talks with the Republic of Türkiye exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation in trade and investment, disaster management and resilience, food security, renewable energy, health, maritime connectivity, and port development.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that the the Second Meeting of the CARICOM-Republic of Türkiye Consultation and Cooperation Mechanism took place on Monday and that “both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political dialogue and advancing practical cooperation in those areas”.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador Miriam Mac Intosh of Suriname, the current chair of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR), and the Director General for Latin America and the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Ambassador Erkan Aytun.

Mac Intosh in her remarks said the two parties continue to deepen their engagement in areas of mutual interest based on “a shared commitment to constructive dialogue, genuine partnership, and mutual respect.

“We express our appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Türkiye for its continued support for development cooperation in the Caribbean Community. Türkiye’s contributions to development projects and humanitarian assistance have delivered tangible benefits and demonstrated the value of our engagement. We remain committed to identifying and advancing further initiatives that contribute to the region’s resilience and sustainable development.”

The meeting was convened under the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2011 and provided an opportunity to review developments in CARICOM-Türkiye relations and identify opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

The statement said that high-level officials from CARICOM member states with quasi-cabinet portfolios for trade and investment, disaster management and resilience, food security, renewable energy, health, maritime connectivity, and port development present specific and practical areas for enhanced cooperation with Türkiye.

It said that the discussions were enriched by representatives from various Turkish institutions who shared how their expertise, technology, and technical capacity can be leveraged to meet the needs of CARICOM in those areas.

”With Türkiye serving as President of the Thirty-First Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), to be held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026, the meeting benefited from a presentation on strategic priorities for the global climate change conference, as well as the host country’s preparations and expectations,” the statement said.

Ambassador Aytun said that there is need to make COP31 an implementation COP.

“We have carried out extensive consultation with Parties and stakeholders in the development of the COP31 climate action agenda.

“We have identified 10 priority themes, including Clean energy transition and electrification, Zero waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, green industrialisation, youth and education, food security, oceans and seas, dynamic and resilient health systems, Rio Synergies and Climate Implementation Bridge” the diplomat added.

The statement said that over the years, CARICOM and Türkiye have broadened their engagement through development cooperation, humanitarian assistance, and support for regional initiatives.

It said recent cooperation has included contributions to regional disaster recovery efforts and the Caribbean Development Fund, as well as assistance to strengthen the CARICOM Secretariat’s information and communications infrastructure.