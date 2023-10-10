CARICOM Calls For Ceasefire, Two-State Solution, In ‘Colonial’ Gaza.

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has released a statement deploring the attacks on Israel, and the reprisals, and is calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In the statements CARICOM says:

“The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) abhors the attacks in Israel and the counterattacks in the Palestinian territory of Gaza. Further, the savage nature of the attacks and counterattacks are the antithesis of civilised life and living. Innocent lives are being lost amidst the fervour and violence of the actual combatants.

“CARICOM thus joins the responsible members of the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end of hostilities by all parties.

“The recent round of hostilities reflects the pain and suffering of ancient quarrels. The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel’s sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed.

“Accordingly, CARICOM continues to support the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 and the ongoing efforts of the United Nations towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquillity between Israel and Palestine. ”

Source: SKNIS.