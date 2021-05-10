The teaching of regional integration and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Single Market and Economy (CSME) will start immediately in regional classrooms as part of a new initiative by the CARICOM Secretariat.

The new initiative will be taught virtually by Eletha Stewart-Johnson – a teacher in Social Studies and History at Queen’s College here – to students at the Ladyville Technical High School in Belize.

The lesson begins at 10.30 (local time) Belize and will focus on an introduction to CARICOM.

The students in Belize will participate with their lecturer, Abdiel Medina who is a teacher in Social Studies.

Students from both classes in Guyana and Belize will also engage each other throughout the lesson which will be taught online.

Medina will then teach Stewart-Johnson’s class on May 17 via the online platform and complete the topic of an introduction to CARICOM.

According to the Secretariat, a total of four teachers, two from Guyana and two from Belize are paired to teach each other’s classes during the month of May.

The other pair of teachers are Stefphoney Grinage of Sacred Heart College in Belize and Albert Inshanally of Queen’s College in Guyana who will teach lessons from another CARICOM topic later this month.

The Ministries responsible for Education and Trade and the participating schools in Belize and Guyana have been supportive of the novel project.

“This online pilot is a precursor to a proposed activity for teacher exchanges, where they would travel and be attached to classrooms across CARICOM to observe and share experiences in the host Member State,” said the Secretariat in a statement.

The original plan to be facilitated with assistance from the European Union was placed on hold because of the Covid 19 pandemic. The activities are part of the CARICOM Secretariat’s ongoing initiatives of public education on the CSME.