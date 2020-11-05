BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to further promote the good and responsible use of energy is using the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Energy Month to do so under the theme “A Resilient Community, Energy at the Centre.”

CARICOM Energy Month is an annual event that aims to increase awareness about energy matters, given the critical role of energy to economic and social development.

“Energy Month promotes the good, responsible use of energy and acquiring energy from healthy and sustainable sources,” explained Energy Officer in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Yvan McPhail during the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) Power Talk.

McPhail said healthy and sustainable energy is generated either geothermally, from the sun or the wind.

“Most of the world relies on fossil fuels for energy, which has to go through a process of turning chemical energy to electrical energy,” said McPhail. “During this process, certain substances are released into the atmosphere that cause unnatural heating of the earth and also have the effect of increasing lung diseases.”

McPhail said that St. Kitts and Nevis is trying to decrease the use of fossil fuels as much as possible.

SKELEC Corporate Communications Manager, Patrice Harris, said that by decreasing the use of fossil fuels, St. Kitts and Nevis is contributing to helping the world in the fight against the negative impacts of climate change.