The head of CARICOM Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley applauded St. Kitts and Nevis for holding a free and fair election. This came when the CARICOM Election Observation Mission has concluded that the results of the St Kitts-Nevis election, reflect the will of the Federation’s people. The three-member team said in a statement that based on their assessment of the Election Day activities, voters ere able to cast their ballots without intimidation or fear

Gasper James who led the observer group said after visiting 94 polling stations in ten of the 11 constituencies, they concluded that voters were able to cast their ballots without fear or intimidation.

He said: “While there were allegations of late starts in some constituencies, the team observed that polls opened on time in the polling stations in which the opening of the polls was observed.

The polling stations visited were fully staffed and had agents present representing the political parties contesting the elections. The polling stations, for the most part, were conveniently located and easily accessible to the voters. The Mission observed that the materials and supplies on hand at the polling stations were available in the required quantities.”

James said adequate health measures were enforced at all polling stations to protect citizens from the possible spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile CARICOM Chair, Mia Mottley joined countless others in congratulating PM Dr Timothy Harris for his resounding victory in the elections.

She said: “The overwhelming nature of the triumph at the polls indicates the scale of confidence that the people of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis have in the ability of the party to guide them to a secure and prosperous future.”

The Prime Minister of Barbados also congratulated the people of St Kitts and Nevis for their smooth and peaceful conduct despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19