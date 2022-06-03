CARICOM, OAS to Monitor Genada’s June 23 Election

However, she said the government is still awaiting a response from a third organization – the Carter Center – on whether it will have representation on the ground.

Robertson made the disclosure when asked if Grenada will request election observer missions for the upcoming poll.

“Yes, requests have been sent,” she responded.

The Press Secretary subsequently confirmed that communication had been sent to the OAS, CARICOM, and the Carter Center but so far only the first two had accepted.

The Carter Center is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization founded in 1982 by former United States President Jimmy Carter, to advance human rights and alleviate human suffering, including helping improve the quality of life for people in more than 80 countries. Its projects include election monitoring and supporting locally led state building and democratic institution building in various countries.

A total of 41 persons put themselves up as candidates in the country’s 15 constituencies during the Nomination Day process on Wednesday.

Only the ruling New National Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress were able to submit candidates for each constituency.

Mitchell, 75, who has indicated that this will be his last general election, said “there will have to be a national disaster for me to reconsider because my plan is to ensure the continuation of leadership of the New National Party”.

The NDC, which last won a general election in 2008, and suffered back-to-back clean sweeps in the following general elections, is being led by attorney Dickon Mitchell, who is confident of reversing the fortunes of the party.

The Grenada Renaissance Party and the Independent Freedom Party each nominated three candidates, while the Grenada United Labour Party nominated four. There was one independent candidate.

A total of 87,794 people are registered to cast their ballots.

