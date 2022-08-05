CARICOM Observers Set to Monitor SKN Election

- Advertisement -

Basseterre – A four-member Caricom election observation mission arrived on Wednesday in St Kitts & Nevis ahead of Friday’s general election.

The Caricom Election Observation Mission (CEOM), headed by Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Sase Gunraj.

The CEOM also includes Corey Greenidge from Barbados, Cecil Valies of Suriname, and Roslyn Khan-Cummings from Trinidad & Tobago and was mounted following an invitation from the government of the two-island federation on July 26.

The CEOM is supported by Jhonson Alexandre and Alan Donawa of the Caricom Secretariat.

In an arrival statement issued late Wednesday, Gunraj said the CEOM members met virtually with the Governor General, the Commissioner of Police, and a team from the St Kitts & Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), led by the Leader of the Opposition Dr Denzil Douglas, prior to their arrival.

They also intended to pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, meet with the supervisor of elections and representatives of other contesting political parties, as well as other key stakeholders and representatives of civil society groups, and attend rallies “all in an effort to obtain an overview of the general atmosphere and level of preparedness for the electoral process”.

The role of the CEOM is to observe the electoral process and collect qualitative and quantitative information regarding the voting process and the results to facilitate the preparation of a final report on the elections.